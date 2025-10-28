Catholic World News

6 beatification causes advance

October 28, 2025

In an audience with the prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, Pope Leo XIV approved six decrees.

By approving two decrees of martyrdom, Pope Leo paved the way for the beatifications of

Father Jan Świerc and eight companions, Salesian priests killed in Nazi concentration camps in 1941-42

Fathers Jan Bula and Václav Drbola, diocesan priests killed by the Czechoslovak Communist regime in 1951-52

The Pontiff also approved four decrees of heroic virtue, thus permitting four servants of God to be styled venerable:

