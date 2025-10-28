Catholic World News

Leo XIV tells Jesuits: Remain close to Jesus, for the Church needs you at the frontiers

October 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV told the major superiors of the Society of Jesus that “the Church needs you at the frontiers—whether they be geographical, cultural, intellectual or spiritual.”

“These are places of risk, where familiar maps are no longer sufficient,” Pope Leo said in an address in Synod Hall, as he identified three frontiers: synodality in the Church, reconciliation and justice in the world, and technology, especially AI. “There, like Ignatius and the Jesuit martyrs who followed him, you are called to discern, innovate and trust in Christ.”

After commenting on the Society’s universal apostolic preferences for 2019-2029, the Pope said:

The urgency to proclaim the Gospel today is as great as in the time of Saint Ignatius ... To accomplish this, I encourage you to remain close to Jesus. As the Gospel tells us, the first disciples stayed with him “the whole day” (cf. Jn 1).



Remain with him through private prayer, the celebration of the Sacraments, devotion to his Sacred Heart and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. In a different yet still powerful way, remain with him by recognizing his presence in community life.

