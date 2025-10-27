Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke celebrates Traditional Mass in St. Peter’s

October 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raymond Burke presided at the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass in St. Peter’s basilica on October 26, marking first authorized use of the ancient liturgical in the Vatican basilica in several years.

Several thousand pilgrims formed the congregation, packing the front of St. Peter’s, for the solemn high Mass.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

