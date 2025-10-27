Catholic World News

Vatican releases schedule for papal trip to Turkey, Lebanon

October 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released the full schedule for a trip by Pope Leo XIV to Turkey and Lebanon, which will be highlighted by an ecumenical celebration of the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea.

The voyage will begin on November 27, when the Pope flies from Rome to Ankara. After a visit to the presidential palace and a meeting with Turkish political leaders, he will continue to Istanbul.

On Friday, November 28, the Pontiff will meet with Catholic clergy and religious, visit a nursing home, and then travel to Iznik for an ecumenical prayer service. They next day he will visit the famous “Blue Mosque” in Istanbul, speak with local Christian leaders, and then join with the Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople to issue a joint statement.

On Sunday, the Pope’s day will begin with a prayer service at the Armenian Apostolic cathedral in Istanbul, followed by the Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal cathedral of St. George. After lunch with Patriarch Bartholomew, he will continue his voyage with a flight to Beirut.

In Lebanon the Pope will again visit the president palace and meet with civic leaders. Then on Monday he will visit the tomb of St. Charbel Malouf, meet with local bishops and clergy, host an ecumenical meeting, and finally meet with young people. After celebrating Mass on the Beirut waterfront on November 2, he will board his return flight for Rome.

