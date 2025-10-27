Catholic World News

Hungary’s Prime Minister Orban meets with Pontiff

October 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on October 27 with Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary.

A brief statement issued by the Vatican after the meeting indicated that the conversation had centered on church-state relations, “with particular attention to the role of the family, the formation and future of young people, and the importance of protecting the most vulnerable Christian communities.”

The statement went on to note that the conversation had touched on the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East.

