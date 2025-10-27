Catholic World News

Vatican dicastery releases ‘Catholic Approaches to Mining’

October 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development has released “Catholic Approaches to Mining: A Framework for Reflection, Planning and Action.”

“There is still much to be done so that each local Church can accompany the human development of their people where mining is planned, going on, or has ceased,” said Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, the dicastery’s prefect. “As the efforts continue, our Dicastery remains ready to listen, encourage, advise.”

The 39-page document is not a document of the dicastery per se; its authors are Caesar A. Montevecchio and Séverine Deneulin. Montevecchio is assistant director of Catholic Peacebuilding Network at the University of Notre Dame’s Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies; Deneulin is director of integral human development at the Laudato Si’ Research Institute.

