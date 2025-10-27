Catholic World News

Vatican interreligious gathering marks 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate

October 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue and the Commission for Religious Relations with Judaism have organized Walking Together in Hope, an event commemorating the 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate, the Second Vatican Council’s Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions.

During the October 28, event, Pope Leo XIV will address representatives of Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, Jainism, Sikhism, Buddhism, Zoroastrianism, Confucianism, Taoism, Shintoism, and traditional African religions.

