Catholic World News

Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica recalls St. John Paul II

October 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Robert Chrząszcz of Kraków, Poland, was the principal celebrant at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on October 22, the liturgical memorial of Pope St. John Paul II (1920-2005). Concelebrants included Archbishop Gintaras Grušas, president of the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe (CCEE); numerous ambassadors to the Holy See were present.

Bishop Chrząszcz preached that St. John Paul “took upon himself the burden of the Gospel and carried it to the ends of the earth ... Christ cannot be excluded from human history anywhere on the globe, and at any geographical longitude and latitude.”

At the conclusion of the Mass, the faithful processed to St. John Paul’s tomb, where they recited a prayer for peace composed by the Pontiff.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!