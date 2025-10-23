Catholic World News

King Charles joins Pope in Vatican prayer service

October 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: King Charles III and Queen Camilla joined with Pope Leo XIV in an ecumenical prayer service in the Sistine Chapel on October 23.

Anglican Archbishop Stephen Cottrell of York, the Primate of England, presided at the midday service alongside the Roman Pontiff. Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster, the president of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, also particiapated, as did Archbishop Leo Cushley of Edinburgh, Scotland.

