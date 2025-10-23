Catholic World News

US bishops: Stand in solidarity with persecuted believers

October 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace and Committee for Religious Liberty called on the faithful to stand in solidarity with persecuted believers around the world.

“Millions of people are denied the basic right to religious freedom, a denial that fuels violent conflict and hinders human development,” said Bishops A. Elias Zaidan and Kevin Rhoades. “In recent years, for example, thousands of Christians and Muslims in Nigeria have been kidnapped and killed by Islamist extremists, while the government has imprisoned members of both religious groups for blasphemy.”

The prelates added, “We must stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters who are suffering, and resolve to do our part to promote religious freedom for all people around the world.”

