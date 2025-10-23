Catholic World News

Pope encourages foundation that honors murdered nuncio

October 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an audience yesterday, Pope Leo XIV encouraged members of the Monsignor Courtney Fraternity in their charitable work. The foundation is named after Archbishop Michael Courtney (1945-2003), who was assassinated in Burundi, where he was apostolic nuncio.

“Your contribution to the construction of a monument in Minago—the site of his assassination—as well as your involvement in the project to build a health center, your daily charitable works towards the poor, and so many other initiatives, transmit a powerful message to the Church in your country,” Pope Leo said.

