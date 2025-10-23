Catholic World News

20 young adult apprentice artisans being trained at St. Peter’s Basilica

October 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on St. Peter's Basilica

CWN Editor's Note: St. Peter’s Basilica announced that 20 young adult apprentice artisans have begun their training, under the auspices of the School of Arts and Crafts of the Fabric of St. Peter.

These apprentice “marble workers and stonecutters, masons, plasterers and decorators, carpenters, mosaicists and blacksmiths are ready to inherit the ancient and precious techniques handed down for the care of the world’s largest basilica,” according to the announcement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!