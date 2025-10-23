Catholic World News

Subway station dedicated to Blessed Virgin Mary in Iran

October 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Dominique Joseph Mathieu, OFM Conv, of Tehran reflected on the significance of the dedication of a subway station to the Virgin Mary in Iran’s capital.

“The interior of the station, similar to the interior architecture of an Armenian church, is decorated with bas-reliefs depicting Jesus and Mary, as well as symbols borrowed from the Church of St. Sarkis, in honor of its community,” he said. “The municipal authorities consider this work of art, managed by the Municipal Organization for Urban Art and Beautification, to be a celebration of Tehran’s multi-religious identity through its public spaces.”

