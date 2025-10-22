Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, says Resurrection is cure for sadness

October 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on October 22, Pope Leo XIV spoke about the Resurrection, “an event that one never finishes contemplating and meditating on, and the more one explores it, the more one is filled with wonder, drawn in as if by an overwhelming yet fascinating light.”

The Resurrection, the Pope said, is an answer to the sadness that permeates our time. Recalling how the reality of the Resurrection brought joy to the grieving apostles who encountered the risen Lord on the road to Emmaus, Pope Leo observed that “this sad journey of defeat and return to ordinary life occurs on the same day as the victory of light, fo the Pasch that has been fully consummated.”

The Pope concluded: “May the unexpected joy of the disciples of Emmaus be a gentle reminder to us when the going gets tough.”

