Vatican publishes Pope Francis’s foreword to book by Father Gustavo Gutiérrez

October 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has published the late Pope Francis’s foreword to the last work of Father Gustavo Gutiérrez, OP, the father of liberation theology. Father Gutiérrez died last year; the book has been published posthumously.

“Throughout his long life, Gustavo Gutiérrez was a faithful servant of God and a friend of the poor,” Pope Francis wrote. “His theology has shaped the life of the Church and remains relevant today, with a freshness that opens up new avenues for following Jesus.”

“I want to emphasize in these pages his profound and enduring fidelity to the Church on its journey,” Pope Francis continued. “A fidelity lived with humility, at times with pain, and fundamentally with freedom.”

