Armenian leader, Pontiff discuss peace in the Caucasus

October 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia discussed regional peace during an audience with Pope Leo XIV. The meeting came three months after the signing of the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement.

The two “discussed the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as humanitarian issues,” according to the prime minister’s office. “His Holiness congratulated the progress made in this direction and expressed hope that the establishment of peace in the region will be the beginning of a new phase of cooperation and stability.”

Following the audience, the prime minister met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. “Satisfaction was expressed for the good relations between the Holy See and Armenia, a country with an ancient Christian tradition,” according to a Vatican statement.

The Caucasus nation of 3 million people (map) is 95% Christian (8% Catholic). Most Christians there are members of the Armenian Apostolic Church, an Oriental Orthodox church that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

