Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin calls for respect for human rights in Venezuela

October 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Departing from the Vatican’s near silence on abuses committed by Venezuela’s Maduro regime, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, called respect for human rights in the South American nation.

Preaching at a Mass of thanksgiving in St. Peter’s Basilica for the canonization of two Venezuelan saints, Cardinal Parolin said that the Lord calls us to “break unjust pressures, to shatter the chains, to liberate the oppressed, to destroy all traps.”

Addressing “dear Venezuela,” the prelate said that only by listening to the Word of the Lord “will your light shine in the darkness, your gloom will become midday.” He added:

Only in this way, dear Venezuela, will you be able to respond to your vocation for peace, if you build it on the foundations of justice, truth, freedom, and love, respecting human rights, creating spaces for encounter and democratic coexistence, prioritizing what unites rather than what divides, seeking the means and opportunities to find common solutions to the great problems that concern you, placing the common good as the goal of every public activity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!