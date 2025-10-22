Catholic World News

Leo XIV reflects on lives of newly canonized saints

October 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing pilgrims in Rome for the canonization of seven saints, Pope Leo reflected on the life of each of the saints.

For example, in speaking of St. Ignatius Choukrallah Maloyan (1869-1915), who was martyred by Ottoman officials during the Armenian genocide, Pope Leo said:

We all share in the joy of the beloved Armenian people as we look to the holiness of the martyred Bishop Ignatius Maloyan. He was a pastor after Christ’s own heart, and in times of heavy difficulties, he did not abandon his flock, rather he encouraged them in order to strengthen their faith.



When he was asked to renounce his faith in exchange for freedom, he did not hesitate to choose his Lord, even to the point of shedding his own blood for God. This makes me think fondly of the Armenian people, who carve the cross into stones as a sign of their firm and rock-solid faith. May the intercession of the new Saint renew the fervor of believers and bring fruits of reconciliation and peace for all.

