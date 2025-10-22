Catholic World News

Pope Francis championed religious liberty, Vatican spokesman writes

October 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In a front-page article in the Vatican newspaper, Alessandro Gisotti, vice director of the Editorial Directorate at the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, surveyed the late Pope Francis’s words and actions in defense of religious freedom.

“Until the last moment of his pontificate, Francis positioned himself as a courageous and tireless defender of the inseparable rights to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion,” said Gisotti. “He did so with words, gestures, and fundamental documents, but above all with journeys of extraordinary significance, often to places from which political or security reasons might have dissuaded him.”

Gisotti concluded:

Pope Francis made religious freedom one of the pillars of his mission as Successor of Peter, closely linking it to the promotion of peace, dialogue, and human dignity. A legacy now entrusted to Pope Leo, who continues to challenge us all to build a freer and more fraternal humanity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!