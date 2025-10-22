Catholic World News

‘Death never has the last word’: papal letter to grieving father

October 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to a letter from a father whose 12-year-old son died 18 years ago, Pope Leo XIV wrote that “death never has the last word.”

“The last word, which opens the doors to eternity and joy that lasts forever, is the resurrection, which knows no discouragement or pain that imprisons us in the extreme difficulty of not finding meaning in our existence,” Pope Leo continued.

The exchange was published in Piazza San Pietro, a magazine published under the Vatican basilica’s auspices. Pope Leo has continued his predecessor’s custom of answering one letter in each issue.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!