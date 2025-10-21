Catholic World News

Vatican foundation presents award to archbishop tortured by ISIS

October 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The John Paul II Vatican Foundation, founded by the late Pontiff in 1981, presented its prize to Archbishop Julian Yacoub Mourad, the Syriac Catholic archbishop of Homs, Syria.

The award was presented “in recognition of his lifetime of service, his witness of faith, Christian love, interreligious dialogue, and his dedication to peace and reconciliation,” said Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity.

Vatican News noted that the future archbishop was “kidnapped in 2015 by ISIS terrorists and tortured in a bid to make him renounce his faith, even subjected to a staged execution.” He “endured five months of captivity without denying Christ.”

