Cardinal Farrell expresses hopes for Communion and Liberation

October 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, expressed his hopes for the Communion and Liberation movement at an event marking the 25th anniversary of its international center.

The center “is called to embody the desire of the entire Communion and Liberation Movement to stand alongside the Successor of Peter in his mission of proclaiming and bearing witness to Christ,” said Cardinal Farrell.

Citing the movement’s founder, the Servant of God Father Luigi Giussani (1922-2005), Cardinal Farrell said that Communion and Liberation “must regard the Church as ‘the place of authentic realism,’ as well as ‘the place of permanent criticism of every ideology.’”

Founded in 1954, Communion and Liberation was recognized as an international association of the faithful in 1982.

