Ukraine is walking the path of kenosis, Major Archbishop says in Norway

October 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Preaching at an ecumenical prayer service in Norway, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said that “today Ukraine—our people and our Churches—are walking the path of kenosis [emptying] proclaimed to us” in St. Paul’s Letter to the Philippians.

“Every loss of a loved one, every destroyed city and village, leaves in our hearts an irreparable emptiness that nothing can fill,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk. “The whole world witnesses Ukraine’s tragedy: some with awe, others with indifference; still others raise their hands in helplessness and turn our pain and suffering into material for media battles and manipulations, using it to polarize their own societies and gain political advantage.”

The prelate added:

Today our nation endures its own crucifixion before the eyes of the world community, and it seems to us that the Apostle Paul speaks precisely about us when he says: “We have become a spectacle to the world, to angels and to mortals” (cf. 1 Cor. 4:9). Yet the power and glory of the Lord’s Cross are revealed in our sufferings—and in our word of hope, both for Ukraine and from Ukraine, to contemporary humanity.

