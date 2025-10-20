Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairmen condemn Trump administration’s push for IVF expansion

October 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to a Trump administration announcement, the chairmen of three USCCB committees said that they “strongly reject the promotion of procedures like IVF” that “freeze or destroy precious human beings and treat them like property.”

“Every human life, born and preborn, is sacred and loved by God,” said the chairmen of the bishops’ Committees on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth; Religious Liberty; and Pro-Life Activities. “Without diminishing the dignity of people born through IVF, we must recognize that children have a right to be born of a natural and exclusive act of married love, rather than a business’s technological intervention. And harmful government action to expand access to IVF must not also push people of faith to be complicit in its evils.”

At the same time, the bishops welcomed aspects of the administration’s announcement, including “comprehensive and holistic restorative reproductive medicine, which can help ethically to address infertility and its underlying causes.”

