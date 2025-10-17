Catholic World News

Pushback from some parishioners after Spokane bishop removes priest amid allegations

October 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on InvestigateWest

CWN Editor's Note: Some parishioners have pushed back after the Diocese of Spokane removed a priest from ministry.

“Bishop Thomas Daly has taken unusually public steps to disclose the nature of the allegations against Mejía and to brief parishioners on evidence of sexual and financial wrongdoing, a level of transparency rarely seen in the Catholic Church,” InvestigateWest reported. But some parishioners “see it as a politically or personally motivated purge—an effort by a conservative bishop to oust a popular priest whose warm, pastoral style clashed with Daly’s more hard-line approach.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!