Church burned down, children kidnapped as Islamist violence intensifies in Mozambique

October 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Discussing the Islamist insurgency in Mozambique, a local bishop warned that “the situation continues to deteriorate and violence.”

Bishop Osório Citora Afonso, IMC, told the Fides news agency that jihadists recently burned down a church and kidnapped children.

“More than one million people have been displaced and 6,000 killed,” but “not much has been said about this” in the international media in recent years, the prelate added.

