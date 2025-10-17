Catholic World News

2 historic churches reopen in Mosul, 8 years after liberation from ISIS

October 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Following lengthy restoration work, two Christian churches have reopened in the Iraqi city of Mosul, eight years after its liberation from three years of rule by ISIS. The Syriac Orthodox Church of Mar Toma dates to the 7th century; the Chaldean Catholic Church of Al-Tahira dates to the 18th.

