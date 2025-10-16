Catholic World News

Candidates announced for USCCB president, vice president

October 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced the slate of ten candidates for conference president and vice president. The winning candidates will succeed Archbishops Timothy Broglio (Military Services) and William Lori (Baltimore), who were elected to three-year terms as president and vice president in November 2022.

At their November meeting, the bishops will also vote for six committee chairmen.

