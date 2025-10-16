Catholic World News

Candidates announced for USCCB president, vice president

October 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced the slate of ten candidates for conference president and vice president. The winning candidates will succeed Archbishops Timothy Broglio (Military Services) and William Lori (Baltimore), who were elected to three-year terms as president and vice president in November 2022.

At their November meeting, the bishops will also vote for six committee chairmen.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu16 October
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Twenty-Eighth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Hedwig, Religious; St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, Virgin

Image for Thursday of the Twenty-Eighth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Hedwig, Religious; St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, Virgin

The Church offers the choice of Optional Memorials today: —St. Hedwig (1174-1243): Hedwig was the aunt of St. Elizabeth of Hungary, was married at an early age to Henry, Duke of Silesia. After their six children had been born, they both strove to advance in sanctity and to enrich Silesia and Poland…

Learn more about this day.

October Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: