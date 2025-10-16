Catholic World News

Patriarchs welcome Gaza peace agreement

October 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem, echoing an earlier statement by the Latin Patriarch, welcomed the Gaza peace agreement.

The Christian leaders paid tribute to the “enormous efforts of all those in the international community who worked relentlessly to accomplish this major achievement,” as well as to the perseverance of Gaza’s Christians. At the same time, they expressed “great concern” about “the increasing violence against local communities in the West Bank in connection with [Israeli] settlement expansions there.”

