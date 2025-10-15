Catholic World News

Christ’s Resurrection fulfills man’s deepest longing, Pope tells audience

October 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At his Wednesday public audience on October 15, Pope Leo XIV said that the Resurrection of Jesus fulfills all human longings.

Although “we feel deep down that we are always missing something,” the Pope said, that longing finds its answer “in the certainty that there is someone who guarantees this constitutive impulse of our humanity; in the awareness that this expectation will not be disappointed or thwarted. This certainty coincides with hope.”

The Pontiff quoted from St. Augustine: “You exhaled odors, and I drew in my breath and do pant after you. I tasted, and do hunger and thirst. You touched me, and I burned for your peace.”

