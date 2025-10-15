Catholic World News

As Madagascar’s government falls, leading prelate fears possibility of civil war

October 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Madagascar’s episcopal conference urged the faithful to pray for peace amid the Malagasy mutiny, which saw the flight of President Andry Rajoelina and a military coup amid youth protests.

Bishop Fabien Raharilamboniaina said that Rajoelina’s government spurned the bishops’ offer to mediate with youth protestors. The prelate asked, “What could happen now? Civil war.”

The prelate asked the faithful “to pray, pray, pray. And to avoid resorting to violence, not only physical but also verbal. And to the armed forces, I say: do not use weapons against the people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

