Gaza’s Christians hope for a just peace amid massive destruction, parish priest says

October 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gabriel Romanelli, the pastor of Gaza’s sole Catholic parish, told Vatican media that Gaza’s Christians hope for a just peace on both sides of the Israel-Gaza border.

“Despite this moment of serenity and joy, we cannot forget that Gaza is completely destroyed,” said Father Romanelli. “Schools, universities, hospitals, and all essential facilities are now completely missing ... All the wastewater systems are destroyed, there is no drinking water or electricity, and the essentials are lacking.”

“We must proceed calmly and continue to pray as we always have, with daily adoration, homilies, and rosaries,” he continued. Christians “know that in God we find the strength, peace, and grace to continue living our spiritual life and serving everyone. And what is truly touching is that I have never heard a Christian express a sense of revenge or vendetta.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

