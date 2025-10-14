Catholic World News

Pope has formal head-of-state meeting with Italian president

October 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV traveled across Rome to the Quirinal Palace for a formal meeting with Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella on October 14, marking the first official meeting of the Pontiff, as head of the Vatican city-state, with his Italian counterpart.

Escorted to the palace by a presidential honor guard, the Pope offered his thanks to the Italian government for its help in welcoming pilgrims during the Jubilee Year. He also made a pleas for acceptance of immigrants, encouraging Italy to seek “constructive newcomers into the values and traditions of Italian society, so that the mutual gift realized in this encounter of peoples may truly enrich and benefit all.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!