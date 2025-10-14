Catholic World News

Vatican suspends seminary formation in troubled Congo diocese

October 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On orders from the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization, the Diocese of Wamba in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has suspended the training of seminarians, due to a “difficult ecclesial environment.”

Bishop Emmanuel Ngona Ngotsi was appointed to head the Wamba diocese in January 2014, and ordained in September of last year. But he has not yet been able to assume his role, because of resistance from local clergy who insist that the diocese should have a native-born bishop. The Vatican concluded that the training of priests in the diocese would be “entirely inappropriate” under the circumstances.

The Vatican said that seminarians in Wamba were free to contact other dioceses to continue their training for the priesthood.

