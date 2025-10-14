Catholic World News

Read Dilexi Te, USCCB president urges

October 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, invited all people to “ all people to read, reflect, and pray with” Dilexi Te, Pope Leo’s first apostolic exhortation.

“Our lives must reflect the reality of the ultimate, loving sacrifice of Christ,” said Archbishop Broglio. “The Holy Father calls upon each of us to respond to a world that is marked by indifference, division, and apathy especially when directed towards the poor and vulnerable.”

