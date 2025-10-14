Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper praises American author’s book on Sacred Heart

October 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper, which rarely reviews current books by American Catholic authors, published a positive review of Dawn Eden Goldstein’s The Sacred Heart: A Love for All Times.

“The pages of the book confirm how devotion to the Sacred Heart has transformed the lives of important figures in the history of the Church,” Silvia Gusmano, a frequent contributor to L’Osservatore Romano, wrote in yesterday’s edition. The book is “not intended to be merely a book about devotion. Rather, it is a journey to the heart of Jesus, that heart that ‘knows and loves each of us from within,’ revealing to us that we ourselves are “beloved disciples.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!