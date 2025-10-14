Catholic World News

Over 2.5 million take part in Marian procession in Brazil

October 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Over 2.5 million people this year took part in the Círio De Nazaré Marian procession in Brazil.

In a papal message for the occasion, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, wrote:

Having been informed of the spiritual preparation—which unites thousands of families through careful meditation on the Word of God and the prayer of the Holy Rosary—for the feast days of the Círio, the Holy Father willingly joins those who raise to the loving Virgin Mother the most sincere and profound expression of filial devotion, committed to the care of our Common Home and imploring the gift of peace for the entire world.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!