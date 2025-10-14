Catholic World News

Pope Leo entrusts world to Immaculate Heart of Mary, praises Marian devotion

October 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square, the culminating event of the Jubilee of Marian Spirituality, Pope Leo XIV entrusted the world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary (booklet, pp. 47-48) in the presence of the original statue of Our Lady of Fatima, brought from Portugal for the occasion.

Earlier, during his homily, Pope Leo lauded Marian spirituality. “Our affection for Mary of Nazareth,” he preached, “leads us to join her in becoming disciples of Jesus.”

“Mary’s path follows that of Jesus, which leads us to encounter every human being, especially the poor, the wounded and sinners,” he added. “Because of this, authentic Marian spirituality brings God’s tenderness”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!