Catholic World News

Pope welcomes ‘spark of hope’ in Holy Land, rues Russian attacks in Ukraine

October 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: During his Sunday Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square that the “agreement to begin the peace process has given a spark of hope in the Holy Land.”

“I encourage the parties involved to continue courageously on the path they have chosen, towards a just and lasting peace that respects the legitimate aspirations of the Israeli and Palestinian peoples,” he continued. “We ask God, who is the true Peace of humanity, to heal all wounds and to help us with his grace to accomplish what now seems humanly impossible: to remember that the other is not an enemy, but a brother or sister to be seen, forgiven and offered the hope of reconciliation.”

Without mentioning Russia by name, Pope Leo also rued “the recent violent attacks that struck several cities and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, causing the death of innocent people, including children, and leaving many families without electricity and heating.” The Pontiff renewed his appeal “to put an end to violence, to stop destruction, to open up to dialogue and peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!