Act of reparation after public desecration of altar in St. Peter’s basilica

October 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the archpriest of St. Peter’s basilica, conducted a liturgical act of reparation at the request of Pope Leo on October 13, after the desecration of the altar two days earlier.

A man who has not yet been identified climbed onto the Altar of Confession on Friday and urinated, leaving pilgrims and tourists aghast. He was quickly taken into custody by Vatican security officials.

