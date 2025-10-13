Catholic World News

Pope charges parishes to celebrate World Mission Sunday

October 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “I urge every Catholic parish in the world to take part in World Mission Sunday,” Pope Leo XIV said in a video message released on October 13.

World Mission Sunday will be observed this year on October 19. The Pope spoke about how he saw the benefits of the event when he worked as missionary in Peru.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

