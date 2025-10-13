Catholic World News

Pope urges Italian dioceses to be close to workers

October 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV addressed pilgrims from the dioceses of Tuscany and other Italian regions on October 11 and urged them “to assume, as a local Church, the style of proximity, listening to the struggles and hardships of the people.”

“I say this thinking above all of the worrying news regarding various sectors of the world of work,” Pope Leo explained. “It is painful to see how the economic crisis affecting many companies is forcing the dismissal of so many workers and leaving many others on temporary layoff.”

“I therefore urge you to be a Church close to the world of work, compassionate and embodied, so that the proclamation of the Gospel may become a concrete presence of consolation and hope, but also a prophetic word that recalls the importance of guaranteeing work to everyone,” he added.

