Catholic World News

Guatemalan president, Pontiff discuss corruption, migration

October 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on Bernardo Arévalo de León (Facebook)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo on October 11.

“We discussed the important role of our institutions in building a more just and supportive Guatemala,” the president said following the audience. “One of the topics highlighted during the meeting was the fight against corruption—a fundamental commitment of my government—as well as the major challenges we face in migration and the search for solutions to poverty.”

“I have officially invited him to visit Guatemala,” added the president, “and I thank the Holy Father for receiving this invitation and expressing his interest in this visit.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!