Catholic World News

Head of Germany’s foreign intelligence service named ambassador to Holy See

October 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Bruno Kahl, Germany’s new ambassador to the Holy See, on October 11.

Kahl does not have the typical diplomatic background of an ambassador to the Holy See. Instead, for the last nine years he has been director of the Bundesnachrichtendienst, or Foreign Intelligence Service: the German equivalent of the CIA.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon13 October
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Twenty-Eighth Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Monday of the Twenty-Eighth Week in Ordinary Time

On this day in Fatima in 1917, the marvelous Miracle of the Sun took place in the sky before 70,000 witnesses. The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Lubentius (d. 370), a spiritual…

Learn more about this day.

October Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: