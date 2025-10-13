Catholic World News

Head of Germany’s foreign intelligence service named ambassador to Holy See

October 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Bruno Kahl, Germany’s new ambassador to the Holy See, on October 11.

Kahl does not have the typical diplomatic background of an ambassador to the Holy See. Instead, for the last nine years he has been director of the Bundesnachrichtendienst, or Foreign Intelligence Service: the German equivalent of the CIA.

