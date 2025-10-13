Catholic World News

Papal tribute to diocesan hermits

October 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to the eremetic vocation in an audience with Italian hermits taking part in the Jubilee of Consecrated Life.

“You, as hermits, are called to live this vocation to worship and inner prayer, proper to every believer, in an exemplary way, in order to be witnesses in the Church to the beauty of the contemplative life,” Pope Leo told the hermits during the audience, which took place on October 11 in Consistory Hall of the Apostolic Palace.

“It is not an escape from the world, but a regeneration of the heart, so that it may be capable of listening, a source of the creative and fruitful action of the charity that God inspires in us,” the Pope continued. “This call to interiority and silence, to live in contact with oneself, with one’s neighbor, with creation and with God, is needed today more than ever, in a world increasingly alienated by the media and technology.”

