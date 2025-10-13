Catholic World News

Your studies are for service: papal message to Pontifical Urban University

October 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the opening of the Pontifical Urban University’s academic year, Pope Leo XIV wrote that “authentic study should never be an end in itself, but rather an instrument for elevating the soul to eternal realities.”

“It is a matter of not considering study a mere intellectual exercise, but a path that leads to Wisdom, in which the truth sought and the God who allows himself to be found are united,” Pope Leo wrote in his message, dated October 9 and released the following day. “The mission of every university, in fact, goes beyond the classrooms and academic curricula and is projected at the service of peoples, especially where people await words of hope and signs of charity, signs of truth and guarantees of freedom.”

Founded in 1627, the Pontifical Urban University, or Urbaniana, is operated by the Dicastery for Evangelization for the education of missionaries.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!