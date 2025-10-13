Catholic World News

Citing exhaustion, Honduran bishop resigns at 63

October 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on La Prensa (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Bishop José Antonio Canales Motiño, the first bishop of Danlí, Honduras.

The 63-year-old prelate, appointed a bishop in 2017, was a strong critic of the oppression of the Church by the Ortega regime in neighboring Nicaragua. In discussing his resignation, Bishop Canales cited “severe physical and mental exhaustion.”

In the Diocese of Danlí, 19 priests minister to 422,000 Catholics in 11 parishes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!