The Pope understands the Church in the US, USCCB president says after audience

October 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On October 10, Pope Leo XIV received the leaders of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops: Archbishop Timothy Broglio (president), Archbishop William Lori (vice president), Father Michael Fuller (secretary general), and Father Paul Hartmann (assistant secretary general).

“You feel you have an older brother walking with you—and that is a great blessing,” Archbishop Broglio, who leads the Archdiocese for the Military Services, said after the hour-long audience. “The refrain that ‘they don’t understand us over here’ doesn’t fit anymore, because he certainly does understand us.”

Archbishop Broglio told Vatican News that “the bishops and the Church in the United States as a whole have always been very closely allied to the Pope, with a desire to work in unity with him.” Topics of conversation included the transmission of faith and migrants; “we talked about the challenges we face when people align themselves more quickly with political positions than with the message of the Gospel,” the prelate said.

