Papal praise for Aid to the Church in Need, work for religious freedom

October 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At an October 10 meeting with representatives of the international charity Aid to the Church in Need, Pope Leo XIV said: “your mission proclaims that, as one family in Christ, we do not abandon our persecuted brothers and sisters.”

“Every human being carries within his or her heart a profound longing for truth, for meaning, and for communion with others and with God,” the Pope continued. “This yearning rises from the depths of our being. For this reason, the right to religious freedom is not optional but essential.”

Pope Leo thanked Aid to the Church in Need for its work to help Christians suffering under persecution.

