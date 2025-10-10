Catholic World News

USCCB’s pro-life chairman criticizes FDA approval of generic abortion drug

October 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities criticized the Food and Drug Administration for approving a generic version of the abortion drug mifepristone.

“It is jarring and contradictory that, at the same time that the Food and Drug Administration is conducting a much-needed review of the supposed safety of the abortion pill for women, it is nonetheless approving a new generic for this deadly drug,” said Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, Ohio.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

